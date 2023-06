Russians arranged ecocide on Dzharylhach Island. They set up training ground there and train those mobilized

The occupiers set up a military training ground on the Island of Dzharylhach, which is in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region. This is stated in the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The Russian occupiers continue to commit ecocide on the Island of Dzharylhach, where they have set up a training ground and are conducting training activities for the those mobilized, in particular, with the firing of artillery units," the report says.

The occupiers connected the Island of Dzharylhach with the occupied mainland part of the Kherson Region in order to more intensively use the protected territory of the national park for military purposes. In particular, the occupiers set up a military training ground on the island.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers militarized the Dzharylhach Island and placed boats stolen from residents on it.

Earlier it was reported that in the Kherson Region, in the area of the Lazurne settlement, Russian troops covered the crossing to the Dzharylhach Island with sand.