The occupiers stole animals from the Askania-Nova reserve in the Kherson Region and transport them to the russian Safari Park in Krasnodar.

The National Resistance Center reported this.

"The occupation administration steals animals from the Kherson reserve Askania-Nova and transports them to the Krasnodar Safari Park," the message says.

It is indicated that the theft occurs within the framework of the "cooperation agreement." It is noted that the relevant agreement is not valid, because from the Ukrainian reserve it is signed by a russian protege who is not the leader.

"In fact, the enemy simply steals animals and destroys a unique reserve. Earlier, the russian military was also seen on the territory of the reserve. Everyone responsible for this crime will be responsible after the de-occupation of the region," the National Resistance Center adds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, as a result of a night attack on Odesa using missiles and drones, the Odesa National Art Museum was damaged. Today, it is 124 years since the foundation of the institution.