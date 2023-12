Ukraine given only 31 M1 Abrams tanks out of 6,000 that US has - analyst Bild

The United States owns more than 6,000 M1 Abrams battle tanks, but only 31 units were transferred to Ukraine.

Julian Roepcke, analyst of the German publication Bild, announced this on his X (Twitter) account on Tuesday, December 5.

The analyst wrote that the United States currently has on alert 2,600 units of M1 Abrams tanks. According to him, in total, the United States has more than 6,000 tanks of this modification, but Ukraine received only 31 unit.

“The US has more than 6,000 M1 Abrams main battle tanks of which more than 2,600 are operational right now. Still, it only gave 31 Abrams to Ukraine and pledged not a single additional one over the past ten months. How could Ukraine win a war against Russia with that tiny amount?” Julian Roepcke wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the first group of about 400 troops began training on American Abrams M1 tanks in Germany.

In July, it became known that the Armed Forces should receive Abrams tanks of an older modification than the U.S. originally promised.

On July 28, Politico reported that the first Abrams tanks could be delivered to Ukraine in September 2023.