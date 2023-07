First Abrams tanks might arrive in Ukraine in September – Politico

The United States expects Abrams tanks to arrive in Ukraine in September.

This was reported by Politico with reference to the words of six officials.

According to sources, it is planned to send several Abrams tanks to Germany in August, where they will undergo final repairs.

As soon as this process is completed, the first batch of Abrams will be sent to Ukraine, which is expected to happen in September.

As noted, the potential August and September deliveries mark a more specific timeline for when America's main battle tank will be on the battlefield. Representatives of the Pentagon previously stated that Ukraine will receive Abrams in the fall.

"The first batch will consist of six to eight tanks," said an industry representative and congressional aide.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 14, 2023, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that his country would supply Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 tanks.

At the beginning of March, it became known that the Ukrainian military would receive 28 British Challenger 2 tanks instead of the previously promised 14.

The British agency noted that depleted uranium is a standard component and has nothing to do with nuclear weapons, as Russian propaganda said.