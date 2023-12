Ukraine to resume export of grain and oilseeds to Bulgaria

The governments of Ukraine and Bulgaria have agreed on the procedure for exporting corn, rapeseed, sunflower, wheat to Bulgaria.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This regime provides for the issuance of licenses after bilateral consultations with the country to which exports will be carried out.

The parties also agreed to carefully monitor the movement of agricultural products.

According to government officials, domestic exporters can begin to apply for the issuance of appropriate licenses.

"Now it is important for us to use all opportunities for exporting agricultural products, now we have another one. The Bulgarian government abolished the restrictions and supported our action plan to verify and coordinate the export of certain types of agricultural goods. Finally, all technical issues between our countries have been agreed and the Ukrainian government can start accepting applications from exporters," said Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Cabinet of Ministers signed a resolution on the introduction of a mechanism for verification and approval of exports of corn, rapeseed, sunflower, wheat to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

On September 15, the European Commission announced the termination of restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

At the same time, on September 15, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary unilaterally imposed a national ban on the import of agricultural goods from Ukraine.