The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested the property of Member of Parliament Andrii Odarchenko, who was caught bribing the head of the State Agency for the Restoration of the Infrastructure of Ukraine, Mustafa Nayyem.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"The property was arrested," the interlocutor said.

According to him, all of Odarchenko's property has been arrested.

In particular, immovable objects, money and other things were arrested.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP from the Servant of the People Andrii Odarchenko, who is suspected by the NACB of bribing Mustafa Nayyem for assisting in the allocation of funds for the reconstruction of the state university, was released on bail of UAH 15 million. The required amount of funds was not contributed by the MP himself, but colleagues, friends, and relatives helped him. Dozens of people responded and supported the politician, says the politician's lawyer Oleksandr Miroshnyk.

Nayyem commented on the attempted bribery by MP Odarchenko. The head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of the Infrastructure of Ukraine cooperated with the NACB so that the detectives detained Odarchenko for a bribe. Odarchenko was caught at the giving of USD 50,000 bribe to Nayyem.