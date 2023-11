Ukraine has started negotiations with Italy on the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

This is stated in a message from the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The first round of consultations with the Republic of Italy regarding the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on security guarantees, as provided for by the G7 Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine, has been launched," the message reads.

The Ukrainian negotiating team was headed by the deputy head of the Office of the President, Ihor Zhovkva.

Zhovkva noted that Ukraine has already started bilateral consultations with all G7 countries, including Italy. It is Italy who will chair the G7 next year.

"Italy's provision of security guarantees to Ukraine will be an important step towards our country's membership in the EU and NATO," Zhovkva said.

The interlocutors discussed approaches to the content and format of the future bilateral agreement, as well as agreed on a schedule for further communication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, Ukraine and Germany also started negotiations on security guarantees.

On July 12, the leaders of the G7 countries (G7: USA, Canada, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan) agreed on a joint declaration on support for Ukraine, which is a step towards the conclusion of bilateral security agreements.