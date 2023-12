The largest oil producing company Ukrnafta is launching a new high-throughput well in western Ukraine.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the construction of the object, the project horizon was opened and, with the help of geophysical studies, its prospects in terms of oil production were established. Prospective layers in the section of this well lie in the depth intervals of 886-1,122 meters, their total oil-saturated thickness is more than 120 meters," the director of Ukrnafta, Serhii Koretskyi, noted.

According to the report, the development of the well is underway, the initial flow of oil is 25-30 tons per day.

"So far, they have perforated deposits in the range of 1,085-1,122 meters, which is about 30% of the total thickness of the oil-saturated layers of the Stryi sediments... This is already the third well drilled by the company in 2023 within one specific field, and the second of them was created in partnership with Drilling company Goryzonty LLC. By the end of the year, three more wells should be built on the same field," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta ended the first half of the year with a profit of UAH 14.1 billion.

In November 2022, the shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Ukrtatnafta and Zaporizhtransformator were alienated into state ownership for the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners or their value may be reimbursed.