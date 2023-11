In January-June 2023, Ukrnafta, a major oil producing company, received a net profit of UAH 14.1 billion.

Serhii Koretskyi, director of Ukrnafta, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Net income for the 1st half of 2023 was UAH 14.1 billion. At the moment, net profit has exceeded UAH 20 billion. This is the net profit from economic activity, the result after paying all taxes, in particular, income tax. No change in accounting policy. Even considering currency fluctuations and inflation index. And this is much more than in previous years. By comparison, the cumulative result over the previous 10 years is billions in losses," he wrote.

According to Koretskyi, the company's income for 2023 is expected to be UAH 95 billion.

"That is, more than double the annual average over the past decade. Rising oil prices have nothing to do with it. Transparent market work without intermediaries... We are preparing to pay at least UAH 6 billion according to the results of 2023 (the minimum rate of 30% of net profit is determined by the decision of shareholders), which even in this case will be more than the overall result of the last 10 years," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved Ukrnafta's financial plan for 2023 with a net profit of UAH 12 billion and net income from activities in the amount of UAH 74 billion.

Ukrnafta finished the 1st quarter of 2023 with a profit of UAH 4.3 billion.

Previously, the shares of the companies Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, ZTR, and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into the property of the state during the period of martial law.

Subsequently, the assets may be returned to their owners, or their value may be reimbursed.