50 trucks crossed the Uhryniv-Dolhobyczow checkpoint in 12 hours.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"The empty truck pass began at 1 a.m. on December 4, 2023 (12 a.m. Warsaw time)," the report said.

Border guards note that as of 1 p.m. on December 4, at the Uhryniv checkpoint for leaving Ukraine, border guards "registered 50 heavy vehicles with a total allowed weight of more than 7.5 tons."

"The entering of trucks at the checkpoint is carried out on a general basis," the State Border Guard Service summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Poland agreed on measures to unlock the border for trucks.

On Monday, December 4, the Uhryniv-Dolhobyczow checkpoint was opened for the passage of empty trucks from Ukraine to Poland.