On Monday, December 4, the Uhgryniv - Dolhobyczow checkpoint was opened for the passage of empty trucks from Ukraine to Poland.

This was announced by the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of the morning of December 4, at the Uhryniv checkpoint, the border guards processed 30 heavy-duty vehicles with a total authorized weight of more than 7.5 tons for departure from Ukraine," the message reads.

Trucks enter the checkpoint in the order of the general queue.

The State Border Guard Service notes that the opening of Uhryniv is the first item on the list of measures implemented to unblock the border, reduce queues and increase the capacity of the Ukrainian-Polish border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Poland agreed on measures to unblock the border for trucks.