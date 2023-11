Russians looking for slack in AFU defense on Kupiansk axis, they want to reach borders of village of Synkivka

The Russian invaders did not abandon their intentions to occupy Kupiansk, Kharkiv Region, now they want to reach the borders of the village of Synkivka. Despite the losses, the enemy has stepped up, but it has no strategic success.

The head of the public relations service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Fitio announced this on the of the telethon.

"Yes, the russian occupiers did not abandon their intentions to attack the city of Kupiansk, they want to re-occupy it. In this area, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 enemy attacks. It is near Synkivka, Ivanivka. The enemy wants to reach the borders of the settlement of Synkivka in order to develop its further success in the offensive on Kupiansk," Fitio said.

According to him, the enemy uses aviation - 8 air strikes - and the use of kamikaze drones has intensified: 26 were used in this direction. Artillery shelling also intensified - 758 over the past day.

According to Fitio, 158 occupiers in the direction were destroyed, as well as 39 pieces of military equipment.

"We see that the enemy is intensifying despite the losses suffered in manpower and in technology, does not abandon its plans and tries to push the Ukrainian defense, find some weak part in defense," the speaker said.

He also noted that the enemy uses assault detachments, which consist of former prisoners, penal servicemen, "leading them to so-called meat assaults."

"There are no strategic successes in this direction for the russian occupiers," Fitio added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last day the russian occupiers attacked on six axes: Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Mariinka, Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia. In particular, the enemy does not give up trying to surround Avdiivka with the support of aviation. On the Avdiivka axis, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 russian attacks and inflicted significant losses on them.