President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was informed on the selector about the increase in the number of enemy assaults near Avdiyivka (Donetsk Region) and Kupyansk (Kharkiv Region). Zelenskyy announced this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Daily selector. Intelligence reports, schedules for the supply of ammunition, missiles, and equipment. Summary from the front. The military reported an increase in the number of enemy assaults: Avdiyivka, Kupyansk, Donetsk axis. We are grateful to our soldiers who hold their positions and do not stop offensive operations," he said.

Zelenskyy also noted that the enemy continues to take revenge on free Kherson: shelling the city center without any military necessity. He added that by the decision of the last Staff, Ukraine significantly strengthened its defense capabilities in intelligence, counter-battery, EW and air defense. The military constantly analyzes changes in the enemy's UAV tactics and makes adjustments to the work of Ukrainian air defense.

The selector also talked about the work of the "grain corridor". Zelenskyy noted that currently Ukraine has already surpassed the mark of 4 million tons of cargo and maintains positive dynamics.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the AFU reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 80 enemy attacks last day, November 13, 24 of which were repelled in the Maryinka axis, 18 in the Avdiyivka axis, and 15 in the Bakhmut axis.

Thus, in the Kupyansk axis, the enemy carried out assaults in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv Region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 7 attacks.

In the Avdiyivka axis, with the support of aviation, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka, the enemy's offensive actions to the south of Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne and east of Pervomayske in the Donetsk Region were unsuccessful, here the Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks.

At the same time, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that on November 13, the army of the aggressor country of russia continued its offensive in the Avdiyivka area. Geolocation footage released on November 10 also shows that russian troops have advanced to the eastern outskirts of Stepove (3 km north of Avdiyivka).