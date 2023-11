Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, compared the defense budgets of Ukraine and the aggressor country of russia for 2024.

Hetmantsev wrote about this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, he noted that in 2024, RUB 10.775 trillion (USD 121.5 billion) will be allocated from the budget of russia under the article "national defense", which is 70% more than in 2023 (RUB 6.8 trillion), 2.3 times more than in 2022 (RUB 4.7 trillion), 3.1 times more than the pre-war figures of 2021 (RUB 3.5 trillion).

He admitted that it is significantly more than Ukraine can finance on its own.

Hetmantsev reminded that in the 2024 state budget of Ukraine, UAH 1.69 trillion or USD 41.5 billion have been allocated for military purposes.

According to him, planned military aid from partners, which is publicly discussed and awaiting approval, may reach USD 60-80 billion next year.

Comparing defense expenditures, Hetmantsev noted that money is important, but it alone "does not win the war", the motivation of soldiers, as well as the quality and modernity of weapons, are of decisive importance in modern warfare.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to ISW experts, russian president vladimir putin signed the country's budget for 2024, which significantly increases federal spending, including a record-breaking level of defense spending.

On November 9, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the state budget for 2024, which in particular provides for defense and security UAH 1.7 trillion hryvnias, or 22.1% of GDP.

In the 2024 state budget, UAH 1.16 trillion are provided for the Ministry of Defense, 70% of these funds will be used to support the military, 20% - for ammunition and weapons.