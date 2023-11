Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and missiles. Air defense forces destroyed all Shaheds and most of air miss

Overnight into Wednesday, November 29, the russian federation attacked with attack UAVs of the Shahed type from the direction of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and guided air missiles Kh-59 from the airspace of the occupied Kherson Region.

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy attacked Ukraine with the 21st Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs and 3 Kh-59 guided air missiles.

The main direction of the drone strike was the Khmelnytskyi Region, of the missiles - the south of the country.

Fighters, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

"As a result of the combat company, all enemy strike UAVs were destroyed within the Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi Regions. Two guided air missiles were also destroyed in the Mykolaiv Region. The third one did not reach the desired target!", the Air Force said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past week, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 124 of 126 enemy attack drones of the Shahed type, as well as destroyed more than 5,000 occupiers.

In particular, on November 25, the enemy launched a record number of attack UAVs over Ukraine - about 75 Shaheds.