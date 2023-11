Over the past week, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 124 out of 126 enemy Shahed attack drones, as well as destroyed over 5,000 occupiers.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Andrii Kovaliov, on the air of the telethon.

"During the past week, as a result of the combat work of the Air Force in cooperation with the Air Defense of other components of the AFU, 124 of 126 enemy attack drones of the Shahed 131/136 type were destroyed," he said.

Kovaliov also informed that during the past week, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 53 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the enemy, one on the command post, two on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Meanwhile, during the past week, units of the missile forces damaged 35 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the russian occupiers, two anti-aircraft defense facilities, five control points of the russian invaders, six warehouses with ammunition and fuel and lubricants, 14 artillery means at firing positions and at the enemy's logistics center.

Kovalev reported that over the past week, the total losses of the enemy amounted to more than 5,620 personnel of the russian occupiers, 74 tanks, 111 armored fighting vehicles, 126 artillery systems, eight rocket salvo systems, nine anti-aircraft defense systems, 137 drones, 161 vehicles, 16 units of special equipment.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupiers continue their ground attacks. The enemy lost more than 500 people and three tanks in one day in the operational zone of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, about 80% - in the Donetsk Region.

Meanwhile, over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 30 attacks on the Avdiyivka and ten attacks on the Bakhmut Axes.