Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 75 Shaheds, almost all shot down - AFU Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

Last night, November 25, the enemy launched a record number of strike UAVs in Ukraine - about 75 Shaheds.

The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Oleshchuk, 71 of the 75 Shaheds were shot down.

"The main direction of the strike is Kyiv! I especially want to note the combat work of mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Almost 40% of the destroyed targets are in their asset!" said the AFU Air Force Commander.

The Air Force also clarified that the launches were from two directions - Primorsky-Akhtarsk of the russian federation and from the Kursk Region of the russian federation.

Air defense worked in at least six regions of Ukraine: Kyiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad. Besides, a Kh-59 guided aviation missile was destroyed in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, tactical aviation, mobile firing groups, electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the air attack.