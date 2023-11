Two recruiting companies will help carry out mobilization in Ukraine - Danilov

In the near future, two commercial recruiting companies will start working in Ukraine, which will carry out targeted recruitment of people to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), said this in an interview with The Guardian.

Danilov assured that the companies that will be involved will identify people with certain skills so that they are sent to positions corresponding to their skills, and not just sent to the front.

"Mobilization will become more flexible, those specialties that are needed will be announced, and people will sign up as volunteers for a specific position. For example, welders, mechanics, etc. are needed," Danilov said.

According to him, this approach is aimed at dissuading Ukrainians from evading the draft.

"Some people are afraid, afraid to die, afraid to shoot, but that doesn't mean they can't be involved in other activities... Now we have a new minister with a new approach," added the NSDC Secretary.

We will remind you that on November 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to prepare comprehensive decisions on mobilization and demobilization.

A day before, on November 23, the leader of the Servant of the People faction in the parliament, Davyd Arakhamia, announced the preparation of a bill on mobilization.

We also reported that at the beginning of November, the Ukrainian parliament supported the creation of an electronic register of conscripts.