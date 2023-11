The Verkhovna Rada intends to create an electronic register of persons liable for military service.

295 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No. 10062 as a basis, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The draft law proposes to create an electronic register, which will include personal and official data of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists and data on the need for staffing personnel of the Armed Forces and other military formations, except for information that constitutes a state secret.

In particular, personal data will include: communication numbers and email addresses, health information collected to determine the suitability for military duty, information about the place of work, information about the date and purpose of departure from Ukraine and the date of return to the territory of Ukraine, medical examination (military medical examination).

The official data of a conscript, person liable for military service and reservist will include information about the performance of military duty and military service and military credentials.

Also, an electronic cabinet of a conscript, person liable for military service, reservist (account of the relevant subject of personal and official data) will be created.

The bill provides for the transfer to the Ministry of Defense of data on citizens aged 17 to 60 years, which are contained in various state registers: the Tax Service, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Interior Affairs, the Central Election Commission, the State Migration Service and other departments.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense brought closer the interaction of the Unified State Register of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists with other state registers to improve the quality of personal data.