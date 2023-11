Russian troops begin to use less kamikaze drones on Tavria axis - Tarnavskyi

The commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, has said that russian troops began to use less kamikaze drones on the Tavria axis. But the occupiers continue to drop KABs (guided bombs).

He announced this on Telegram.

"For two days in a row, a decrease in the number of kamikaze drones is recorded. However, the enemy continues to drop KABs. Ground infantry attacks continue," the reports said.

Tarnavskyi noted that on different axes there are more and more cases when ordinary russian soldiers refuse to participate in active offensive actions.

The occupiers suffer losses, but continue to replenish the bleeding units with prisoners.

"The russian command considers this so-called "special continent" a consumable material. And without regret throws into meat storming," said Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

According to him, the Ukrainian forces hold the defense on the Avdiivka axis. The enemy's offensive actions east of Novobakhmutivka, northeast of Berdychi, in the areas of Avdiivka, Opytne, Sievierne and south of Tonenke were in vain. In these areas, the Defense Forces repelled 23 attacks.

The total losses of russian troops in the operating zone of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group for November 27 amounted to 374 people. The occupiers also lost a tank and an ammunition depot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor country russia has hundreds more missiles in stock. At the same time, the russians continue to produce missiles of several types, which allows them to replenish reserves.

In March this year, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that russia was forced to change the tactics of using missiles because it is not able to produce them in sufficient quantities.

At the same time, at the beginning of the year, the intelligence said that about half a thousand precision missiles were in service with russia.

Russian occupation troops are now trying to stockpile long-range weapons to continue shelling Ukraine.