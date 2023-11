The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked an aircraft factory in the Smolensk Oblast of the russian federation using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

RBC-Ukraine writes about this with reference to its own sources in the department.

The Defense Intelligence unit of the Ministry of Defense carried out an attack on the military enterprise of the occupiers on the night of Monday, November 27.

"It was a successful operation, targets were hit," the publication quoted the interlocutor as saying.

Smolensk Aviation Plant is an aircraft manufacturing enterprise located in Smolensk, russia. It is part of the Tactical Missile Weapons Corporation.

According to early Defense Intelligence reports, the enterprise, among other things, is engaged in the production of aerial missiles of the Kh-59 Ovod air-to-air type.

The russian Telegram channel Baza reported that on the night of November 27, two aircraft-type drones allegedly tried to attack the Smolensk Aviation Plant.

One drone was allegedly destroyed in mid-flight, and the second was allegedly disabled by means of electronic warfare. It fell and exploded on the roof of one of the plant's shops.

The channel claims that the explosion allegedly caused only minor damage to the roof of the building.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 26, the occupiers announced that about 20 drones allegedly attacked the territory of the russian federation. One of them was allegedly shot down in Smolensk.

We will remind, on October 2, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed the operation, as a result of which the Smolensk Aviation Plant was attacked earlier on the same day.