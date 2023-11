Russians claim drone attack on russia. 20 drones allegedly shot down, some of which flew to moscow

The russians have claimed a drone attack on russia on the night of November 26, as well as in the morning. In particular, the ministry of defense of the russian federation reported about the alleged destruction of 20 UAVs.

So, the russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti, citing local authorities, says that russian air defense systems shot down 11 drones at night in the russian Central Federal District, and in the morning another 9 drones were destroyed.

The same information is reported by the ministry of defense of the russian federation, they say that they shot down UAVs within the moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claims that part of the UAVs flew precisely to the capital of the russian federation.

It is indicated that 5 drones were intercepted in the moscow region: in the Naro-Fominsky, Odintsovsky, Ramensky and Podolsky Urban Districts, in three cases there is damage to buildings, killed and injured, said the governor of the moscow region Andrei Vorobyov.

The governor of the Kaluga Region said that allegedly at night Ukrainian drones were shot down in the Dzerzhinsky and Zhukovsky Districts, preliminarily, there were no victims nor infrastructure destruction.

At the same time, later the Smolensk governor said that in the morning the air defense and EW forces suppressed the attack of aircraft-type UAVs. According to preliminary data, there are no victims.

Meanwhile, in the Tula Region, 2 drones were reported shot down. In particular, the governor claims that one of them crashed into an apartment building in Tula.

Telegram channel Baza published footage and announced the victims of a UAV hit into a high-rise building in Tula - a 44-year-old man had a fragment of glass hit in his leg, and two more women received cuts.