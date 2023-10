Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked the territory of the Smolensk Aviation Plant, where the occupiers were engaged in the production of Kh-59 air missiles.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Monday, October 2.

"According to confirmed data, three out of four drones hit the target, causing significant damage to the production facilities of the military enterprise," the Defense Intelligence reported.

It is claimed that as a result of the attack, it was possible to disrupt the production process of X-59 missiles.

The Defense Intelligence recalled that Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and the Kherson Regions most often suffer from the use of the said missiles.

The Smolensk Aviation Plant is an aircraft manufacturing enterprise located in Smolensk, Russia.

Since the 1990s, the enterprise has been engaged in missile development, and in 2004, it became part of the Tactical Missile Arms corporation.

Kh-59 Ovod is an air-to-surface missile with a medium range, capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 290 kilometers.

Su-24M, Su-25, Su-30, Su-34, Su-35, and Su-57 aircraft are carriers of the missile.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Sunday, October 1, the Ministry of Defense reported on a successful operation in Sochi, where drones hit the occupiers' helicopter parking lot.

On September 14, the agency showed footage of an attack by Ukrainian naval drones on ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea.