Starting today, Polish strikers plan to block traffic in the direction of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoints around the clock.

This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"According to the information provided to the Ukrainian border guards by their Polish colleagues, a public action to block the movement of trucks near the Polish checkpoint Medyka, which is opposite the Ukrainian Shehyni, may take place around the clock from November 27," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development announced that more than 2,000 trucks were stuck in the queue to enter Ukraine.

In addition, another Ukrainian driver died in Poland at a parking lot near the Korczowa-Krakivets checkpoint. This is the second fatality since the start of the strike by Polish carriers.

On November 23, it became known that Ukraine initiated the creation of a monitoring group of the European Union to work on the border with Poland.

Meanwhile, Ukraine and Poland are preparing lawsuits against the strikers blocking the borders.