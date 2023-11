Ukraine and Poland are preparing lawsuits for compensation for damages caused by Polish carriers blocking border road checkpoints. This was stated by the Vice President of the Association of International Road Carriers AsMAP Volodymyr Balin on the air of the telethon, writes Ukrinform on Sunday, November 19.

According to him, the situation with blocking the border has become critical. Balin said that Poland legally supports Ukraine, so the lawyers have two tasks - to unblock the borders and to identify those responsible for the damages.

"Carriers are already preparing lawsuits. And there are Polish lawyers who are ready to submit these lawsuits to the strikers in Poland. Tomorrow evening we will have information about the permits (to block the border, - ed.) - who gave the permit, who asked, on what grounds. And all this will form the basis," the Vice President said.

Balin noted that relevant lawsuits will be filed in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 6, Polish transporters started a strike at the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport.

On November 7, the Ministry of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development reported that there were no official requests from Polish carriers to unlock the Polish-Ukrainian border.

On November 19, the Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - the Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov, announced that the Assistance Staff for Ukrainian drivers has started working on the border with Poland.