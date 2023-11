More than 2,000 trucks stuck at Polish border due to blockade

Currently, due to the blockade of the border from the Polish side, about 2,100 trucks are waiting for entry to Ukraine in a physical queue.

The Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine stated this on Facebook on Sunday, November 26.

680 trucks can pass through the largest cargo checkpoint of Ukraine Yahodyn - Dorohusk per day, but only a few dozen trucks per day are now passing through the border blockade on the Polish side. On the Polish side of the border, there are more than 800 trucks in the physical queue.

Also, the number of trucks in the physical queue on the Polish side in front of the Krakivets - Korczowa and Rava-Ruska - Hrebenne checkpoints is 700 and 600 vehicles, respectively.

The headquarters of assistance to Ukrainian drivers delivers the necessary products and medicines to blocked truckers, the Ministry notes. In particular, on November 25, a total of 2,500 liters of water, 1,200 meals and medicines were distributed to drivers near the Yahodyn - Dorohusk checkpoint.

Drivers and carriers blocked at the border can contact the 24-hour hotline of Ukrtransbezpeka, report needs and any other related questions calling: +38(067)120-04-83.

You can specify additional requirements through the following form.

To evacuate to Ukraine, drivers need to fill out the form at the link.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 23, it became known that another Ukrainian driver died in Poland at a parking lot near the Krakivets - Korczowa checkpoint. This is the second fatality since the start of the strike of Polish carriers.

According to the Federation of Employers of Ukraine, as of November 22, the economy of Ukraine noted losses of more than EUR 400 million due to the blocking of borders by Polish strikers.

Recall, on November 6, Polish carriers began a strike on the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport.