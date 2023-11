Russian occupiers stole Ukrainian grain worth about USD 1 billion.

This was announced by the government press service with reference to the statement of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the second Grain from Ukraine international summit, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The occupiers prepared technical means to steal and take away 12,000 tons of grain from the captured territories every day. They succeeded only partially, because the heroic resistance of the Ukrainians forced the enemy to retreat. But the amount of stolen goods is impressive - it is millions of tons of grain worth about USD 1 billion. Russia's robbery of Ukraine continues even now," Shmyhal noted.

According to him, despite this, Ukraine will continue to be one of the guarantors of global food security.

"This year's harvest forecast in Ukraine is more than 79 million tons. This is 10% more than what we collected last year. For internal needs, 25% of the harvested grain is enough for us. We can and will send the rest to places where there is a threat of famine. To the initiative initiated by the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 30 countries and international organizations joined the Grain from Ukraine program, which collected USD 180 million for the purchase of Ukrainian grain. We sent 170,000 tons of food to Ethiopia, Somalia, and Kenya. We will soon send another 25,000 tons to Nigeria," Shmyhal said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 153 ships passed through the humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea.

On September 21, the bulk carrier Resilient Africa arrived in the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first ship with grain from Ukraine that passed through the Black Sea through the temporary corridor.

On July 17, russia announced the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor".