153 vessels passed through the humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced this on the X social network (formerly Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of today, 153 ships with more than 5.6 million tons of grain and other cargo have passed through the Ukrainian humanitarian corridor through the Black Sea, supporting farmers and other enterprises in Ukraine, as well as supplying food and other goods to other countries of the world," she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, the bulk carrier Resilient Africa arrived at the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first ship with grain from Ukraine that passed through the Black Sea through the temporary corridor.

On July 17, russia announced the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor".