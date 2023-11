The Facebook social network has blocked the page of linguist Iryna Farion.

Farion announced this in her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Dear ladies and gentlemen, I have been completely blocked from accessing Facebook," she wrote.

Farion noted that she will publish her posts on the Telegram channel.

"Let's work as hard as possible here. There is also Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. No sadness," the linguist said.

She also added that she would start a new Facebook page.

Farion noted that after the complaint, access to Facebook was restored, but the blocking of the page will continue until December 16.

She did not specify for which post her page was blocked.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Farion will demand the resignation of Lisovyi and the rector of the Lviv Polytechnic Bobal.

Professor and linguist Iryna Farion, who was dismissed from Lviv Polytechnic, will be paid monetary compensation.

Farion will sue over dismissal from Lviv Polytechnic University.

Iryna Farion was dismissed from the position of professor at Lviv Polytechnic University. Later, she received a dismissal order with a request to collect her employment book.