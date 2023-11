Linguist Iryna Farion will go to court over her dismissal from Lviv Polytechnic University.

She announced this in her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Dismissal without a single signature. This is something new in labor law. How very small became at one time those who work within the great walls of the Polytechnic, which Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych, Kateryna Zarytska and Ostap Mashchak, Petro Franko and Stepan Charnetskyi consecrated in their time with their lives," she said.

Farion thanked the team for 30 years of cooperation.

"To the victory, gentlemen! Everything is just beginning, because every finish is essentially a start. I am preparing a lawsuit," Farion added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Iryna Farion was dismissed from her position as a professor at Lviv Polytechnic University.

The reason is a violation by Farion of the Article 41 of the Code of Labor Laws: the commission of an immoral act incompatible with the continuation of this work by an employee who performs educational functions.

The Security Service of Ukraine has initiated criminal proceedings and ordered a number of expert examinations regarding the statements and publications of former MP Iryna Farion.

Linguist Iryna Farion "surrendered" to the FSB a student from the temporarily occupied Crimea, who is waiting for the liberation of the peninsula by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, she published his surname, first name, place of education and place of residence on the network.