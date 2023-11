Farion will demand resignation of Lisovyi and rector of Lviv Polytechnic Bobal

Professor, linguist Iryna Farion, who was fired from Lviv Polytechnic, said that she will demand the resignation of Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi and rector of Lviv Polytechnic Yu. Bobal.

She said this on her YouTube channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Farion called Lisovyi ignorant and illiterate.

"I recorded a video about an ignoramus who finishes our education under the guise of rhetoric about the protection of the Ukrainian army. The son of a dissident started a dissident movement. And I became the first dissident," Farion said.

She declared that she would demand the resignation of the minister and rector of Lviv Polytechnic.

"I will demand the resignation of the rector of the Lviv Polytechnic, all those who signed this illegal dismissal order, and you (Mr. Lisovyi, ed.) as the main plagiarist. You are the number 1 plagiarist in the country. I will dedicate my life so that people like you never lead the Ministry of Education," Farion said.

She emphasized that the order on her dismissal from the university is legally null and void.

The linguist also stated that the story surrounding her is a FSB provocation, because the russian aggressor "putin really wanted to dismiss Farion."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lisovyi believes that Iryna Farion has no place in the education system.

Professor and linguist Iryna Farion, who was dismissed from Lviv Polytechnic, will be paid monetary compensation.

Farion will sue over dismissal from Lviv Polytechnic University.

Iryna Farion was dismissed from the position of professor at Lviv Polytechnic University.

The reason is a violation by Farion of Article 41 of the Code of Labor Laws: the commission of an immoral act incompatible with the continuation of this work by an employee who performs educational functions.