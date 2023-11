"Rich Buratino": during his time in Rada, Dubinskyi and his family buy 24 apartments, 17 cars and 2 houses

For several years, the member of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Dubinskyi and his family became the owners of 24 apartments, 17 cars, 2 houses and 7,000 square meters of land for a total of USD 2.5 million.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As part of the investigation of the case, which was opened by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in 2021, the investigators found out that over the past few years, Dubinskyi, his mother and his wife became the owners of 24 apartments, 17 cars, 2 houses and 700 square meters of land worth a total of about USD 2.5 million.

At the same time, the official income of Dubinskyi and his close relatives could not allow them to acquire such a large amount of property.

Dubinsky bought 2 apartments worth USD 100,000 in the penthouse of the 5-star Fairmont Grand Hotel in the capital's Podil, 6 land plots in the village of Khotiv near Kyiv, 2 of which have an estate, a land plot with a house in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, an apartment in the elite residential complex "French Quarter" in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv, an apartment in the Teremky housing estate of the city of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested the property of the member of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Dubinskyi.

Dubinskyi, who is suspected of treason, was placed in the Lukyanivske remand prison.

He was arrested without bail.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the SBI collected evidence of treason on the part of Verkhovna Rada member Oleksandr Dubinskyi, who carried out information-subversive activities in favor of the russian federation.