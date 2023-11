Occupiers do not abandon attempts to surround Avdiivka, and AFU inflict significant losses on enemy - General

Last day, the russian occupiers attacked in six axes: Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Mariinka, Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia. In particular, the enemy does not give up trying to surround Avdiivka with the support of aviation. On the Avdiivka axis, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 russian attacks and inflicted significant losses on them.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The six hundred and forty-first day of large-scale armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine began. The russian federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, carries out missile and air strikes, carries out shelling from multiple rocket launchers not only on the military, but also on numerous civilian objects of our state," the statement said.

It is noted that during the past day there were 58 combat clashes. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 109 air strikes, carried out 59 attacks from MLRS on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

Also last day, the russian occupiers launched an air strike against Ukraine, using 87 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. All enemy drones were destroyed. As a result of russian attacks, there are wounded among the civilian population. Private dwellings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. In addition, this day, the invaders again attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 type attack UAVs. Information on the consequences is currently being clarified.

Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Berestove (Kharkiv Region); Stelmakhivka, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Region); Terny, Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Region) were under aviation strikes.

More than 100 settlements of the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson Regions were under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the North Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Volyn and Polissia axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening axes, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Region.

In the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kupiansk axis, the enemy conducted assault actions near Synkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv Region, where 4 attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces.

On the Lyman axis, the invaders did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

On the Bakhmut axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 enemy attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk Region. The defense forces of Ukraine continue assault actions south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region, inflict casualties on invaders in manpower and equipment, and get entrenched on the reached borders.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiivka axis, the enemy, with the support of aviation, does not abandon attempts to surround Avdiivka. It is reported that Ukrainian soldiers are steadfast in their defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. Unsuccessful were the enemy's offensive actions in the areas of Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and south of Novokalynove, Donetsk Region. Here the Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 attacks.

On the Mariinka axis, the enemy conducted assault operations in the areas of Mariinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region, where 9 attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations south of the Zolota Nyva and east of the Staromaiorske, Donetsk Region.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region 8 times.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol axis, inflict casualties on the occupying troops in manpower and equipment, and deplete the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kherson axis, our soldiers continue to hold occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue to fight counter-battery, inflict fire damage on the rear of the enemy.

During the past day, the air force of the Defense Forces launched 11 attacks on areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Missile forces units hit 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 4 units of artillery equipment, a control point and an enemy ammunition depot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the third wave of the offensive of the russian army continues on the Avdiivka axis. On November 24, in the Donetsk Region, three occupiers surrendered, on the night of November 25 - up to a dozen more russian soldiers.

According to the head of Avdiivka City Military Administration, russian terrorist troops use a lot of infantry to try to storm Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, opened the fourth axis for an offensive from Donetsk.