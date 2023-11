On the Avdiivka axis, the third wave of the offensive of the russian army continues.

Oleksandr Shtupun, a spokesman for the joint press center of the Tavria Defense Forces, said in a telethon that russian troops began to surrender in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka, Donetsk Region.

"Yesterday in the Donetsk Region, three occupiers "chose life," and tonight, there is information, up to a dozen russian soldiers surrendered," Shtupun said.

According to him, on the Avdiivka axis, the russians rarely use armored equipment, since many lost it during the "third wave" of the offensive, which began a few days ago and is still ongoing.