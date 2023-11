The aggressor state of russia cannot defeat Ukraine by military means, as evidenced by the call of the Minister of Defense of the russian federation Sergei Shoigu about the need for "political discussions" regarding Ukraine. This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksii Danilov, on the air of the telethon, Ukrinform reports on Wednesday, November 1.

Danilov noted that russia is unable to defeat Ukraine on the battlefield, so it will try to destabilize the situation in the country internally. According to him, for this, the aggressor is actively engaged in the preparation of political projects.

"Shoigu's statement shows that russia does not have the ability to defeat us militarily. They are preparing their political projects, they are preparing a russian-speaking front, which was constantly present in the Verkhovna Rada, they will deploy their next political projects, relatively speaking “Party of Regions No. 3". They are going to revive movements that have been in the political graveyard for a long time," Danilov said.

It will be recalled that on October 31, Shoigu stated that russia is ready for, as he formulated, "political discussions regarding the post-conflict settlement regarding Ukraine" and "further coexistence with the West." The Minister of Defense of the russian federation said that the aggressor state wants negotiations "on a realistic basis" and called for joint efforts of "all interested countries".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 21, the Secretary of the NSDC, Oleksii Danilov, emphasized that negotiations with russia will not take place until it leaves the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory.

On October 26, Danilov said that Ukraine is increasing its own ammunition production.

It will be recalled that on August 8, Danilov said that the president of the aggressor state of russia, vladimir putin, blocked any possibility of ending the war by deciding to include the territories of Ukraine in the russian federation.