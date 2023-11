Two launchers of the NASAMS air defense system were transferred to Ukraine in November of this year from Lithuania and are already on combat duty.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of russia, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with more than EUR 1 billion in aid. In recent months, we have also received armored vehicles, ammunition, radar equipment, and naval radars. In November, Lithuania transferred two launchers of the NASAMS air defense system. They are already on combat duty," the message says.

Shmyhal said that during the meeting with the Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Simonyte, he thanked for the positive consideration of the appeal regarding the provision of Lithuanian-made electronic warfare equipment to Ukraine to counter russian drones.

In addition, he said that Lithuania is also laying the groundwork for long-term military support to Ukraine. According to Simonyte, Lithuania plans to approve a three-year plan for military and other assistance to Ukraine, which will include treatment and rehabilitation, military training, humanitarian and military demining, and repair of military equipment.

"We are extremely grateful to Lithuania for the high level of solidarity and support of Ukrainians in our struggle for freedom and independence," Shmyhal added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early November, Lithuania provided Ukraine with two launchers of the NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system, equipment for their work and vehicles.

Shortly thereafter, Lithuania announced the transfer of a new batch of aid to Ukraine, which included generators, field tents and dry rations.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, said that the delay in the supply of weapons and ammunition by Western countries may lead to the fact that Ukraine will be forced to go to peace talks with russia.