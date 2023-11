Lithuania has provided Ukraine with two launchers for the NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems, equipment for their work and SUVs.

The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania announced this on the X social network (formerly Twitter).

“One more delivery from Lithuania has reached Ukrainian soil. NASAMS missile launchers are now in place,” reads the statement.

The Ministry added that the Lithuanian Army delivered it together with all necessary equipment and SUV's for NASAMS crew.

It is noted that part of the additional equipment for NASAMS was donated by Norway.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that additional NASAMS air defense systems took over combat duty.

Recall that in mid-October, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Ukraine was renting a number of air defense systems from some countries.