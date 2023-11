Ukraine may be forced to enter into peace talks with russia due to insufficient military assistance from West

The delay in the supply of weapons and ammunition by Western countries may lead to the fact that Ukraine will be forced to negotiate peace with the russian federation.

The corresponding statement was made by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, Bloomberg reports.

The Lithuanian Minister believes that Ukraine's lack of missile systems and ammunition, as well as the months-long decision-making process in the European Union, can put the country in a position where it will have no choice but to ask russia for peace.

“This wouldn’t be Ukraine’s choice. The Ukraine that we know and the Ukraine that we’ll be helping as long as we breath would never choose to negotiate with terrorists. But the reality may simply be just that,” Landsbergis said.

He called it comical that North Korea gives russia more support than Ukraine receives from the European Union.

Recall that in early November it became known that North Korea handed over more than one million artillery shells to russia. The country also sent advisers to help operate these munitions.

At the same time, the European Union will not be able to fulfill its obligations to Ukraine and provide it with the previously promised one million artillery shells by March 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the possibility of negotiations with the russian federation, despite the fatigue of Ukrainians from the war.