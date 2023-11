The Avdiivka axis remains one of the most difficult, the occupying troops are trying to storm the city from three sides.

The speaker of the National Guard Ruslan Muzychuk stated this on the air national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that the russian army continues to try to surround Avdiivka, here the Defense Forces repelled more than 10 enemy attacks.

"We see Avdiivka defending for a long time. First of all, quite good fortifications and, let's say, echeloned defenses have been built here for a long time, which allows our Defense Forces, despite numerous attacks, to hold this city. The tactics used by the enemy in Avdiivka are quite diverse, and the city is stormed from three directions," said the spokesman for the National Guard.

He also said that both due to weather conditions and due to the fact that a rather large fire defeat was inflicted on the enemy's armored vehicles, Ukrainian units note that more infantry groups and a large number of drones are used by the invaders.

"Enemy forces use more infantry, to a greater extent even without armored vehicles in comparison with previous weeks, when columns of equipment were used to assault. And even then, it was destroyed when on the way or during the deployment, preventing the enemy's infantry from deploying into the attack order," Muzychuk said.

He stressed that the Guards are quite effective in using drones.

At the same time, in recent months, the use of drones by the enemy has increased several times, which is also a threat from the enemy's troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine notes that russia suffered unjustified losses near Avdiivka.

The russian occupation army is trying to cut the road to Avdiivka.

In the city of Avdiivka, which is stormed by the russian army, about 1,000 citizens remain, there are no children among them.

On November 7, the head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, Vitalii Barabash, said that the russian occupiers had prepared for the third wave of assaults on Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, but they were hampered by rainy weather.

On October 18, Barabash said that the russian occupiers had staged the largest offensive on Avdiivka since 2014.

At the same time, people who refuse to leave the city continue to live on the territory of the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant.