US military in Middle East attacked by missiles and drones

American and international forces suffered four attacks from Iraq and Syria on Thursday, November 23.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to an American official.

It is noted that the troops of the Arab countries launched missiles and drones at the locations of the US forces in northeastern Syria. There were no casualties or damage to the infrastructure.

In addition, in Iraq, several drones were launched from the Ain al-Asad air base west of Baghdad in the direction of the deployment of US forces near Erbil airport in the north of the country.

A group calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed attacks on the sites earlier in the day.

The attacks came a day after US strikes against the Iran-aligned Kataib Hezbollah militant group. Then 8 people were killed. The attack was condemned by the Iraqi government as an escalation and a violation of sovereignty.

US officials say that as of November 23, there have been 36 attacks on international and US forces in Iraq and 37 in Syria.

Earlier it was reported that three American military facilities were attacked in Syria - the al-Tanf and al-Shadadi bases, as well as the al-Omar oil field.

The Pentagon confirmed an attempted attack on an American military base in Syria.

Meanwhile, the media spread information that on October 26, US military bases in the Middle East were attacked: drones struck the US base in Al-Tanf in Syria and a missile strike took place at another US base in Syria - Conoco; in Iraq, the US also intercepted three attack drones.

After that, Biden threatened Iran: the United States will respond in case of an attack on the American military.

Meanwhile, US fighter jets struck two targets in eastern Syria used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and groups it supports.

The United States believes that there is an "increased risk" of the spread of the conflict in the Middle East. This is due to the fact that groups supported by Iran continue to attack American troops deployed in the region.