US fighter jets struck two targets in eastern Syria used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and groups it supports.

This was stated by the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, on Thursday in response to a series of attacks on American troops in Iraq and Syria.

"These high-precision self-defense strikes are in response to a series of failed attacks on American troops in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militant groups that began on October 17," Austin said.

21 American servicemen suffered minor injuries, the vast majority of them received craniocerebral injuries.

He added that these "Iranian-backed attacks on American troops are unacceptable and must be stopped."

"If attacks by Iranian proxies on American forces continue, we will not hesitate to take further necessary measures to protect our people," the statement said.

Austin emphasized that these strikes are separate from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas and do not represent a change in the US approach to this confrontation.

"We continue to call on all state and non-state structures not to engage in actions that could turn into a wider regional conflict," the head of the Pentagon emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that three American military facilities were attacked in Syria - the al-Tanf and al-Shadadi bases, as well as the al-Omar oil field.

The Pentagon confirmed an attempted attack on an American military base in Syria.

Meanwhile, the media reported that US military bases in the Middle East were under attack on Thursday: drones struck the US base in Al-Tanf in Syria and a missile attack took place at another US base in Syria - Conoco; the US also intercepted three strike drones in Iraq.

After that, Biden threatened Iran: the United States will respond in case of an attack on the American military.