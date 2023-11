Tonight, three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) allegedly attacked a military unit in the Volgograd Oblast of the russian federation. This region was attacked by drones a week earlier.

The russian Telegram channel Baza writes about this with reference to its own sources.

According to the channel, the drones tried to attack a military unit located on the territory of Gorodishchensky district of the Oblast.

The channel writes that all three drones were allegedly suppressed by russian means of electronic warfare (EW).

At the same time, one of the UAVs allegedly fell on the territory of the military unit and exploded.

There is no information about victims or destruction.

The fact of the drone attack was also confirmed by the governor of the Volgograd Oblast, Andrey Bocharov.

"Today, November 24, three UAVs were intercepted and neutralized by the forces of the russian Ministry of Defense in the territory of the Volgograd Oblast," the press service of the regional administration quotes him as saying.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and official representatives of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have not yet commented on this information.

We will remind, on November 16, in the Volgograd Oblast, in the settlement of Kotluban, a series of explosions thundered on the territory of a military unit.

At the time, the authorities of the Oblast declared that it was just a fire, but local residents claimed a long detonation of ammunition, as well as the sound of a drone flight.

On the same day, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said that the russian army had lost another of its arsenals.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation announced the alleged repulsion of a drone attack on occupied Crimea.

At the same time, residents of Dzhankoi in the north of the peninsula reported the sounds of explosions they heard at night.