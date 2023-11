Occupiers claim attack of over 10 drones on Crimea. Residents of Dzhankoi heard sounds of explosions

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of russia stated that overnight into November 24, an attack by almost 20 Ukrainian drones on the occupied Crimea and another region of the russian federation was allegedly repelled.

The Ministry of Defense of the russian federation published a corresponding message on its Telegram channel.

According to the occupiers, Ukrainian drones allegedly tried to attack targets on the territory of Crimea and the Volgograd Oblast of the russian federation.

The russians claim that 16 aircraft-type drones were allegedly launched.

The department said that air defense equipment allegedly shot down 13 drones over Crimea and three more in the Volgograd Oblast.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and official representatives of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have not yet commented on this information.

The russian-appointed "governor" of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, also did not say anything about the alleged massive drone attack.

At the same time, in Telegram channels, you can see messages about the sounds of explosions that residents of the occupied Dzhankoi in the north of Crimea heard tonight.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 9, 2023, the russians announced the alleged destruction of the Ukrainian Neptune missile in the sky over occupied Sevastopol.

And in mid-October, the occupiers in Crimea complained about a massive attack by drones, as well as the alleged use of Storm Shadow missiles by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.