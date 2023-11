Military unit caught fire at night in Volgograd Oblast of russia. Local residents reported detonation of ammun

Overnight into November 16, a fire broke out on the territory of one of the military units in the Volgograd Oblast of the russian federation. Before the incident, local residents allegedly heard the sound of an unmanned aerial vehicle flying.

Around 06:25 a.m., the governor of the Volgograd Oblast, Andrey Bocharov, reported on the fire that occurred on the territory of the military unit in the area of the settlement of Kotluban.

According to Bocharov, the fire was allegedly quickly localized and extinguished. As a result of the fire, no one was allegedly injured.

The russian Telegram channel Baza writes that during the fire in the military unit, local residents heard the sounds of explosions.

Later, the channel reported with reference to its own sources that more than 600 servicemen were evacuated from the territory of the military unit where the fire occurred.

The russian publication V1.RU reported with reference to local residents that either warehouses or a railway depot with ammunition exploded on the territory of the military unit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a day earlier, on November 15, an unknown drone attacked a plant for the production of gunpowder in the Tambov Oblast of the russian federation.

We also wrote that on October 29, two drones of the Security Service of Ukraine attacked the Afip refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the russian federation.