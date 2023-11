Nayyem will receive up to USD 10,000 as corruption whistleblower

The head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration, Mustafa Nayyem, as a corruption whistleblower, can count on receiving a reward of about USD 10,000.

This is evidenced by the relevant legislation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Article 53-7 of the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption", a whistleblower has the right to receive a reward in the amount of 10% of the monetary amount of the subject of the corruption crime.

Nayyem is a corruption whistleblower in the case of bribery of Member of Parliament Andrii Odarchenko and Member of Parliament Serhii Labaziuk.

In the first case, it was about bribing Nayyem for USD 50,000, but in fact only USD 10,000 was transferred.

According to the law, Nayyem can count on 10% of the bribe amount, which is USD 1,000.

In another case, we are talking about giving a bribe to Nayyem and Vice Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov in the amount of USD 150,000.

Accordingly, Nayyem and Kubrakov will share 10% equally, which amounts to USD 7,500 each.

Thus, Nayyem can expect to receive USD 8,500 as a corruption whistleblower.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the State Agency for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Mustafa Nayyem, commented on the information about the attempt to bribe him by the Member of Parliament, Andrii Odarchenko.

Nayyem went to cooperate with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB), so that the detectives detained Odarchenko (Servant of the People).

The NACB and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) suspect Andrii Odarchenko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People party, of giving a USD 50,000 bribe to the head of the State Reconstruction Agency, Mustafa Nayyem.

MP Labaziuk gave a top official a USD 150,000 bribe for his company's contract to repair the bridge.