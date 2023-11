The Ministry of Defense has expanded the functionality of the Delta situational awareness system, now it will become more convenient to control the battle.

The Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Delta situational awareness system is expanding its functionality - a module of collective online decryption and streaming will be added. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov signed the corresponding decision," the report said.

It is noted that now it will be possible to monitor the situation on the battlefield, identify targets and coordinate between units within a single platform.

"It will be more convenient to detect targets in online streams from UAVs and spread information about the enemy's forces and means. And most importantly, coordination between units is accelerating. The Ukrainian military has previously worked with the proposed functionality in another system, which received positive reviews from them and was tested by the war," said Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko.

The Ministry notes that the placement of functionality in a single Delta ecosystem accelerates decision-making, which gives an advantage over the enemy on the battlefield.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2022, Ukraine presented the Delta real-time combat control system as part of the Tide Spirit large-scale event of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Delta is a combat system that allows you to see the battlefield in real time, exchange information within a unit, brigade, group, and, if necessary, with allies.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Ukraine managed to create a much cheaper version of the American virtual combat control system MacGyver, on the development and implementation of which the Pentagon spent decades and billions of dollars.