Ukraine managed to create a much cheaper version of the American MacGyver virtual combat control system, which the Pentagon spent decades and billions of dollars on developing and implementing. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The publication writes that drones, fighter jets and weapons linked through satellite communications and special software have given Ukrainian soldiers a level of intelligence, coordination and precision that has allowed them to stand up to the vastly outnumbered Russian army. The result is a lower cost, secure digital matrix linking commanders, warfighters, weapons and intelligence.

"Ukraine used the Delta system to consolidate information from drones and satellites, as well as in chatbots called Stop Russian War, through which Ukrainians could send tips. Virtually all units that participated in the battles for Kyiv last spring used Delta, access to which units have access from a laptop or tablet. Ukrainian programmers have upgraded the system, which the military has dubbed Delta, to provide commanders with real-time battlefield intelligence from drones and reports from residents living in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine," the article said.

The unified digital system functions in real time and allows monitoring the battlefield, and was developed by Ukraine according to NATO standards, but is modernized and adapted to Ukrainian realities.

