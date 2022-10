Ukraine presented the Delta real-time battle management system as part of the large-scale event of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Tide Spirit.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian military-tech solutions are the focus of the large-scale NATO event - Tide Spirit. Thanks to technology, our military knows more about the enemy than it can imagine. For example, a unique Ukrainian development - the Delta platform. It was created at the Center for Innovation and Development of Defense Technologies of the Ministry of Defense under NATO standards," he said.

According to Fedorov, Delta provides a comprehensive understanding of the battlefield in real time, integrates information about the enemy from various sensors and sources, including intelligence on a digital map.

"Situational awareness tools, data processing centers, instant communication on the battlefield, cloud environments and mass use of the Army of Drones instead of the Army of People are investments in the army of the future. And what will help win on the battlefield and save the lives of Ukrainians," the minister wrote.

According to the developers of the situational awareness system, Delta provides real-time understanding of the situation on the battlefield and allows for informed tactical decisions. Delta has been developed to Alliance standards from the start and is compatible with similar programs used by member nations' militaries.

