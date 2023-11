Property of Dubinskyi, his mother and ex-spouse seized

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has seized the property of Verkhovna Rada Member Oleksandr Dubinskyi.

This is evidenced by the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, a garage, an apartment, 6 land plots near Kyiv, a TOYOTA LAND CRUISER 200 vehicle, and a ZAZ 965A vehicle were seized.

The court also seized the property of Dubinskyi's mother.

Non-residential premises, 13 apartments, 4 garages, land, 8 Mercedes vehicles, a HONDA S 2000 vehicle, a MASERATI COUPE CAMBIOCORSA vehicle, and a BMW M5 vehicle of Dubinskyi's mother were seized.

Besides, the court seized the property of Dubinskyi's former spouse, namely 7 apartments and a house in Kyiv.

The court forbade authorized persons, their representatives to use, dispose of or in any way alienate the aforementioned property rights and marketing certificates from the date of the decision of the investigating judge.

State registration bodies, accredited entities, notaries, any other persons and bodies performing the functions of a state registrar and other authorized persons are prohibited to perform registration actions in relation to the above objects and property rights.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubinskyi, who is suspected of treason, was placed in the Lukianivska Remand Prison.

Dubinsky was arrested without bail.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation collected evidence of treason by MP Dubinskyi, who carried out information subversion campaign in favor of the russian federation.