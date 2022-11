In 2023, Ukraine Will Be Able To Independently Meet All Defense Forces Needs In Body Armor And Helmets

In 2023, Ukraine will be able to independently meet all the needs of the defense forces in body armor and helmets.

Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Next year, Ukraine will be able to independently meet all the needs of the defense forces in body armor and helmets. Import, if necessary, can be a point addition... That is, during the active phase of the war, we became de facto independent in one of the important elements of providing our soldiers," he wrote.

Reznikov noted that at the moment there is no possibility to produce only one specific component in Ukraine, since there are no relevant technologies in the chemical industry, but he is sure that over time the domestic business will solve this problem.

He said that Ukrainian manufacturers not only fulfilled orders for the Ministry of Defense, but also experimented, created new samples, improved quality.

In particular, a bulletproof vest was developed specifically for defenders, taking into account anthropological features, with means for redistributing the load, etc.

"It has no analogues. After the completion of the test cycle, it will go to the troops," the Minister said.

Reznikov also said that a 6th protection class bulletproof vest is currently being tested with ceramic slabs and a number of innovations that reduce the load on the back and allow one movement to quickly reset the protection.

"It's light and reliable. I am convinced that these products have the potential to become competitive in the international market," he said.

The Minister said that as of November 17, the Ministry of Defense not only provided the current needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but also formed and for a couple of months has been maintaining a reserve for the army in the form of more than 200,000 units of body armor and more than 100,000 helmets.

At the same time, the Minister noted that at the beginning of 2022, Ukrainian manufacturers of body armor were able to produce 3,000-5,000 pieces of armor per month, which completely did not meet the needs of the military, so the Ministry of Defense had to actively work on the foreign market and import.

Reznikov added that volunteers then provided great help.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Cabinet of Ministers equated body armor and helmets with humanitarian assistance.